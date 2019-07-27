Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 330 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 151,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 20,538.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVV traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,409. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

