Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,534 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 66.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.90. 3,970,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,168. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

