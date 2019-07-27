Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.03.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. 20,837,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,382. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

