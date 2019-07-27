Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 3,655 Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 78.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 161,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.39. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 12.43%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $381,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,993.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

