Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 2,219 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Q. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,054,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,829. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,647. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $147.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

