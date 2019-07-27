Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 9,350 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after acquiring an additional 110,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,637,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,346,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 896,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $114,995.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 278,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,806. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

