Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.7% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $416,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 138,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ MIME traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.88. 651,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,512. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -726.86, a P/E/G ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush set a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other Mimecast news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $485,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $540,514.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 139,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $6,506,093.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,281,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,416,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.