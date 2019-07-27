Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 10,185 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 8,083.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $118,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $230,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $203,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,795. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 781,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,532. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

