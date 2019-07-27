Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$71.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an average rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.00.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$66.06. The company had a trading volume of 209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$51.02 and a twelve month high of C$70.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.91.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$699.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$732.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 3.9100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In related news, Director Randall Casson sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total value of C$1,075,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,290,000.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.