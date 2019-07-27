Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.30 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWI. Sidoti set a $8.00 target price on shares of Titan International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37. Titan International has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,792,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 134,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,351,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Titan International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,816,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Titan International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,090,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

