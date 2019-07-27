Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.50. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 13,969 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.