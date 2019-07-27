Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11,163.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $734,285,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after buying an additional 2,014,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after buying an additional 826,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,534,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,929,000 after buying an additional 697,338 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

