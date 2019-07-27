Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) by 1,429.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,724 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marina Biotech were worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marina Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Marina Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marina Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of MRNA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85. Marina Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.59 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marina Biotech in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marina Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

