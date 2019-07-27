Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,677.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $361,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 39,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 493,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nice to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

CSCO stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

