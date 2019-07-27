THETA Market Cap Tops $105.71 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Fatbtc, DDEX and Bithumb. Over the last week, THETA has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $105.71 million and $2.19 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.58 or 0.06140385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001212 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Hotbit, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, WazirX, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

