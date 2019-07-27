Thescore (CVE:SCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.42

Shares of Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 547854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 million and a PE ratio of -17.39.

About Thescore (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

