The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:MDCO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. 980,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.08. The Medicines has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Medicines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $4,251,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.
About The Medicines
The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.
Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.