The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MDCO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. 980,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.08. The Medicines has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 160,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $5,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 726,000 shares of company stock worth $24,737,140 in the last three months. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Medicines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $4,251,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

