The Coca-Cola’s (KO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KO. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 11,451,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,265,594. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,726 shares of company stock valued at $16,996,023. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

