The Abyss Hits Market Cap of $2.30 Million (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Abyss has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, Indodax and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.58 or 0.06140385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001287 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001212 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000181 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, YoBit, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN, DDEX, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

