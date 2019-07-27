Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Cut by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Textron were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 503,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,131. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

