Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $690.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $992,439.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $43,777,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $3,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 966,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,722,000 after buying an additional 240,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

