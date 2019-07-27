TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TESS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $123.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.30.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. On average, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 880,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 330,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.