Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 144,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,313,360 shares.The stock last traded at $56.23 and had previously closed at $57.94.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities downgraded New Age Beverages from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $1,324,048.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,691.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $3,839,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

