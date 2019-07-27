Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) versus Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Head to Head Survey

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Cleveland BioLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -175.30% -156.52% Cleveland BioLabs -293.96% -82.98% -61.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Cleveland BioLabs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.81 million ($9.04) -0.15 Cleveland BioLabs $1.14 million 14.47 -$3.61 million N/A N/A

Cleveland BioLabs has higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tenax Therapeutics and Cleveland BioLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. Its development programs include CBLB612, which is in preclinical studies, a synthetic molecule that activates the toll-like heterodimeric receptor 2/6 and stimulated white blood cell generation; and that has completed Phase II for treating myelosuppressive prophylaxis in patients with breast cancer receiving doxorubicin-cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. The company is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

