Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at SunTrust Banks

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. 1,073,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,005. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The company had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,567,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $253,255.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,152 shares of company stock worth $2,004,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

