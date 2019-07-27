Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.88. 1,073,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $28,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,367.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $253,255.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,299. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

