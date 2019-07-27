Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to report sales of $129.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $130.11 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $94.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $541.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.20 million to $543.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $673.60 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $684.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.68.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $2,058,251.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,251.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $549,877.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,826 shares in the company, valued at $409,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,357 shares of company stock worth $11,138,542. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 104,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 906,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,537. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.