Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,760. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $2,912,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

