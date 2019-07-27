Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI increased its position in Tecnoglass by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 35,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,722. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $314.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

