TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 648,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

CGBD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 400,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92. TCG BDC has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,939 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,086,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,679 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,118,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

