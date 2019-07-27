TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 8.1%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.32, 816,480 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 475,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.29 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

