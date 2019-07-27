Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,894,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.89. The company has a market capitalization of $348.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

