TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 11.4% on Disappointing Earnings

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $33.24, 19,840,391 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 453% from the average session volume of 3,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

