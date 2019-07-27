Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.66 ($20.53).

TTK stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching €12.50 ($14.53). The company had a trading volume of 33,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a 52 week low of €12.00 ($13.95) and a 52 week high of €17.02 ($19.79). The stock has a market cap of $820.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

