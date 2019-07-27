SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 403,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 123,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.