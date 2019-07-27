Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Reduced by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 216,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,218 shares of company stock worth $4,548,824. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.60. 2,924,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

