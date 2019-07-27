Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 627,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $95,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

