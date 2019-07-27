SwftCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $5.93 million and $2.97 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.48 or 0.06228987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

