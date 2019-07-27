SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.79. The stock had a trading volume of 955,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,053. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $333.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08.

In other SVB Financial Group news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Clendening acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,316.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,076 shares of company stock worth $1,703,696. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.52.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

