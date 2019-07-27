SunTrust Banks Cuts Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $104,816.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $535,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,658. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 78.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth $35,000. FSI Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 196.1% during the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

