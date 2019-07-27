Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) Shares Down 3.1%

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$4.70 ($3.33) and last traded at A$4.70 ($3.33), approximately 10,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.85 ($3.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $276.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, CopRice, and Corporate. It engages in the milling and storage of paddy rice; manufacture of rice based products; marketing and selling rice and grocery products; research and development in growing of rice; and processing of rice and related products.

