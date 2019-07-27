Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at GMP Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by GMP Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore cut Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.47.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$35.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.4399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.