Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 106,338 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106,338 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Virtusa worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Virtusa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 0.9% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 28,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. 130,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Virtusa’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $412,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,684 shares in the company, valued at $624,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,585. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

