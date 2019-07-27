Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Repligen worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.18. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

