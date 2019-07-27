Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inogen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Inogen by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 195,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,028. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.10. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Inogen’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

