Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 208,100 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SolarWinds worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

SWI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. 263,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42. SolarWinds Corp has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

In other SolarWinds news, VP W. Joseph Kim sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $88,697.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $363,427.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,690,902 shares of company stock worth $46,953,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

