Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 13,984 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Dorman Products worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 150,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,392. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

