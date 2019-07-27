Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.41.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $214.45. 1,574,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.17. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 87,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 28,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

