Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.79.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

