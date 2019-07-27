Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 208 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.99. 1,957,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,173. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

